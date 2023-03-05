William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEC. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,256,000 after purchasing an additional 94,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $4,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

