George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. George Weston has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

