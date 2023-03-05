George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$192.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. George Weston has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.