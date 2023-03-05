Scotiabank Cuts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$52.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRRSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

