National Bank Financial Trims Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Target Price to C$62.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRRSF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

