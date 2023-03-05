Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Toshiba Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Toshiba will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.