Berenberg Bank Raises St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,500

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,365 ($16.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.73) to GBX 1,430 ($17.26) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,428.00.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.67.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.