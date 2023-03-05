Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 24,168 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,855,000 after buying an additional 82,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

