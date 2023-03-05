Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

