Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURLF. Wedbush initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of CURLF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

