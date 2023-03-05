FY2023 EPS Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $46.78 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.54 and a current ratio of 17.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,813,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 632,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

