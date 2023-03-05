Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$12.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEGXF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

