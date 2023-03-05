First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNLIF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

FNLIF opened at $28.35 on Thursday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.