Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

AEGXF opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

