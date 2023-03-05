Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of ARESF opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

