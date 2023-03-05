JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 132

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 132 ($1.59) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGGY. Barclays upped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

ARGGY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

