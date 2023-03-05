Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $84.36 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

