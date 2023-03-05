Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

