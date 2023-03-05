China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Feihe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

China Feihe Price Performance

CFEIY opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

