CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CareRx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

