Royal Bank of Canada Raises Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.34) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWVYF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($36.80) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

DWVYF stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

