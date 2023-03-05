Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:WDS opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93.
Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.
Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodside Energy Group (WDS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.