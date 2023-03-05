Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

