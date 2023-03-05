Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in February

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 million, a PE ratio of 187.40 and a beta of 0.80. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 2,667.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

