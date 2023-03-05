Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of REED opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REED. Maxim Group lowered Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Reed’s

Reed’s Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REED. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reed’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reed’s by 60.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

