Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of REED opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on REED. Maxim Group lowered Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Reed’s
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.