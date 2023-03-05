Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Grows By 29.3%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of FFNTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. The THC Cannabis segment focuses on the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.