Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BPYPP opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

