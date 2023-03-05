Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Update

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

