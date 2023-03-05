Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 96,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Cango

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Price Performance

Shares of Cango stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

