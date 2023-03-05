YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in YETI by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in YETI by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

