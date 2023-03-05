Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells $2,616,175.55 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wabash National Stock Down 2.4 %

Wabash National stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

