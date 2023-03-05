Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Dino A. Rossi Sells 40,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

