Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells $2,256,472.98 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $2,256,472.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

MC opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

