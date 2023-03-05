Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells $3,847,800.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVH opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.99 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

