Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Chairman Sells $4,076,688.77 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Ameren by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 77,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 325,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

