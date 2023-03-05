FY2023 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.75. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.9 %

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 76.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

