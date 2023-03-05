B. Riley Weighs in on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $7.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

