Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.29) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.67). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of BCYC opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.77. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,649,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

