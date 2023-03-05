FY2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Boosted by DA Davidson

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $128.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $125.30. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $127.22 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,497.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,455.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,373.53. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $88,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

