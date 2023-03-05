FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $128.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $127.15. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $127.22 per share.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,497.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,455.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,373.53. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.