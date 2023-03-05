Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $5,064,948.78 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Rating) COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chubb stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

