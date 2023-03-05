Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) VP Sells $5,923,150.92 in Stock

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

