Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $6,739,200.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

