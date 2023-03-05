Head-To-Head Comparison: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) vs. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surrozen and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 185.19%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Surrozen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -52.89% -44.57% Scholar Rock N/A -54.30% -37.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Surrozen and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.1% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$54.65 million ($1.36) -0.79 Scholar Rock $18.82 million 24.70 -$131.80 million ($2.79) -3.23

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrozen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Surrozen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

