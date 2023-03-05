Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.