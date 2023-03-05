Brokers Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

