KeyCorp Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

