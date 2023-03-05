Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

