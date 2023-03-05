Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STSA shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.13. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
See Also
