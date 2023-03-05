Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STSA shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.13. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281,417 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 217,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.