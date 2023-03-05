China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SXTC stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Featured Stories

