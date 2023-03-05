Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Trading Up 2.0 %

Tarena International stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.37.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.